Man arrested after police chase ends in foot pursuit in Anderson Twp.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit in Anderson Township early Thursday morning.
Police said 24-year-old Samuel Willman II was seen making a traffic infraction by a deputy near Eight Mile Road and Clough Pike around 5:50 a.m.
The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Willman failed to comply with the deputy. He then led the deputies on a brief pursuit where he exited his vehicle on Colter Ave. and fled into a dark wooded area, police said.
Willman was apprehended by a deputy after a brief foot chase and was tased.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said he had a felony warrant out of Clermont County for aggravated drug possession.
Willman was taken into custody without incident and treated on the scene by the Cincinnati Fire Department.
He was charged with failure to comply, obstruction official business, resisting arrest, driving under suspension along with minor traffic violations and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
