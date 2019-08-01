Man charged in West Chester quadruple homicide released from Connecticut jail

CONNECTICUT (FOX19) - The man charged in the West Chester quadruple homicide was released from jail in Connecticut Thursday.
Gurpreet Singh, 37, was placed under arrest in Connecticut on July 2 on four aggravated murder charges for the shooting deaths of his wife, her parents and her aunt.
The shooting happened April 28 at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex. Singh made the initial 911 call reporting the death of his family members.
The victims were identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, 59, his wife Paramjit Kaur, 62, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, 39, and his wife’s sister, Amarjit Kaur, 58, the Butler County Coroner’s Office confirmed.
Shalinder Kaur was Singh’s wife.
Around 10 p.m. on April 28, Gurpreet told a dispatcher he came home and found four relatives on the ground, bleeding from the head. He said they were his wife, mother, father and aunt.
Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
According to the preliminary autopsy report, Amarjit Kaur was shot in the head twice. Sharlinder Kaur was shot in the head three times. Paramjit Kaur was shot in the head four times and once in the arm. Hakikat Singh Panag had eight gunshot wounds to the head, but the report only described six of the shots.
Branford police arrested Singh as he was walking through a Walmart parking lot July 2. He was held at the Department of Corrections.
The family said he was picking up a prescription at Walmart at the time of his arrest.
They said Gurpreet drove from Indiana with three children to attend a wedding that was reportedly set for Wednesday but it was postponed. Police say the children are safe.
There is currently a warrant for Singh’s arrest in Butler County to face charges in the quadruple homicide, but there is no date for return or indictment on Singh in the county.
