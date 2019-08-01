Police: Man killed his grandfather with ax in Southwest Louisville attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a man with using an ax to murder of his grandfather.
Around 1 a.m., LMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Tex Avenue, off of New Cut Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway. They found a man dead on the front porch of a home. A police report says the victim had "multiple wounds to the head consistent with being struck by a sharp bladed object."
Approximately one block away, officers found Thomas M. Snodgress, 28, of Louisville, covered in blood and carrying an ax. Under questioning by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives, Snodgress admitted to killing the victim, his grandfather.
Snodgress has been booked on murder charges and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He will be arraigned tomorrow morning.
The name of the victim has not been released.
