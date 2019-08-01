A mild night and a nice Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another comfortable night is ahead for the FOX19 NOW viewing area with low to moderate humidity and cool to mild temperatures.
An isolated sprinkle could pop tomorrow and east of Cincinnati metro we cannot rule a brief shower but for almost all of us the weather will be dry. Expect a sunny to partly cloudy sky and high temperature in the low to middle 80s.
It looks like a dry streak until Wednesday and Thursday when scattered showers will develop. Scattered means you cannot depend on getting rainfall so it is likely you will need to water the lawn and garden.
Humidity will be on the rise Sunday and Monday with high temperatures both days near 90°.
The next chance of widespread, soaking rainfall looks to come our way after Sunday August 11.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.