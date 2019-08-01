MLB lays hammer down with suspensions for Reds, Pirates

NEW YORK, NY (FOX19) - Eight individuals have received suspensions for their roles in the bench-clearing incident and other events between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds during Tuesday night’s game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.
- Pirates pitcher Keone Kela has received a 10-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Derek Dietrich of the Reds in the bottom of the seventh inning and for his role in instigating the bench-clearing incident.
- Reds pitcher Amir Garrett has received an eight-game suspension for inciting the bench-clearing incident by running to the area outside the Pirates’ dugout and throwing a punch in the top of the ninth inning.
- Pirates infielder José Osuna has received a five-game suspension for his aggressive and inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident.
- Reds pitcher Jared Hughes has received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Starling Marte of the Pirates in the top of the ninth inning.
- Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick has received a three-game suspension for his inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident.
- Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig, who was then a member of the Reds, has received a three-game suspension for his aggressive actions during the ninth inning incident.
- Reds manager David Bell has received a six-game suspension for returning to the field following his ejection; escalating the incident with his aggressive actions; his Club’s intentional pitch at Marte; and his numerous ejections this season.
- Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has received a two-game suspension for his Club’s conduct during the incident and his Club’s multiple intentional pitches thrown at Dietrich this season.
All of the individuals above received undisclosed fines for their roles in the incident. Fines have also been issued to Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin. Additionally, a number of players from both Clubs have received fines for participating in the bench-clearing incident while on the Injured List.
Torre said: “The incidents between these two Clubs remain a source of concern, and it’s reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today. Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people. I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction.”
The suspensions of the six players had been scheduled to begin for their respective Clubs’ next games: the Reds tonight at Atlanta, the Indians for tonight’s home game vs. Houston and the Pirates for Friday’s home game vs. the New York Mets. However, all six players have elected to appeal. Thus, the discipline issued to them will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.
The suspension of Bell will commence tonight and the suspension of Hurdle will begin on Friday.
[Release courtesy of MLB communications]
