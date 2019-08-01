New report reveals gruesome details of Ohio mother’s Reno, Nev. murder

RENO, Nev. (FOX19) - Amber Morris met her accused killer hours before her brutal Nevada death, new police records show.
A report from the medical examiner says the Ohio mother had multiple face fractures, a brain bleed, and appeared to have been sexually assaulted. Tevin Johnson remains in custody, charged with the 38-year-old’s murder.
Morris grew up in Ross, Ohio. Police said her body was found July 19 at Circus Circus Reno hotel.
“Everything we’ve gotten is very vague,” said the victim’s cousin Mary Mullins. “Just that she was found at 2 a.m.”
The new records say Morris met Johnson while she was staying at the hotel and casino in Reno. According to police, Johnson was seen taking an elevator to Morris’ floor during the time of her murder.
The documents say it’s believed Johnson strangled Morris with some type of mechanism and stomped her in the head and face.
Johnson’s motive is still unclear.
Police records say Morris traveled to Nevada with her husband and sister, and that Morris and her husband had been arguing so he spent little time in the room. The records say Morris and her sister were hanging out with Johnson and another man drinking and engaging in some drug activity.
Now, as the family works to process all that happened, they are trying to hold on to happier memories.
“We want people to remember her for her smile and all the good things about her,” said Mullins.
In the records released, police stated that they found bloody shoes that Johnson left behind in an elevator. They also collected several fingerprints.
