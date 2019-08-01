Settlement in lawsuit against Aftab Pureval? Commissioners set to vote Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A settlement appears imminent in a lawsuit filed against Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval by a former employee.
Brittney Heitman sued her former boss last year over a non-disclosure agreement she and several of her co-workers signed as a condition of receiving their severance when Pureval terminated their positions shortly after he took office in early 2017 - the first Democrat Clerk of courts in more than 100 years.
The severances to 15 employees totaled $166,790, according to a resolution the Hamilton County Commission is expected to vote on during their 1 p.m. meeting Thursday.
However, “during the course of the litigation, it became apparent that the Board of County Commissioners had no role in the authorization or approval of those agreement,” the resolution states.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, which serves as the attorney for the county and its clerk of courts, also was not consulted or involved in helping Pureval execute the non-disclosure statements, a spokeswoman for the office, Julie Wilson, told FOX19 NOW last year.
Commissioners have been advised potential claims for recovery of those funds could be made against all those involved with the termination agreements, according to the resolution.
Now, this resolution will officially approve the the payments and indemnify the employees and Pureval, meaning they can’t be asked to repay the money provided the lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice with no further cost and expense to Hamilton County.
“In fairness to the former Hamilton County Clerk of Courts employees who have relied upon those payments, the Board determines that any claims against any individuals involved in those termination agreements should be released," the resolution states.
We reached out to a Pureval spokeswoman for comment earlier this week but did not hear back. We also have a message into Pureval’s lawyer, Paul DeMarco.
Heitman’s attorney, Brian Shrive, said he wanted to withhold commenting until resolution was approved.
We also contacted the State Auditor’s Office, which audits more than 6,000 state and local government agencies in Ohio, provides financial services to them and investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies.
“We were not involved with this so it would be inappropriate for us to comment,” responded Allie Dumski, a spokeswoman for the auditor’s office.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.
