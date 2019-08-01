5 displaced, dog killed in Franklin fire

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire displaced five people, killed a pet dog and destroyed an apartment building in Franklin early Thursday, fire officials said.
All residents are safe and firefighters rescued a large cat while two kittens escaped on their own, said Fire Chief Jonathan Westendorf. The status of a third kitten remains unknown, he added.
The fire was “well advanced” when crews arrived about 6:30 a.m. at the blaze in the 3300 block of Woodhaven Drive, the chief said.
Flames spread into the attic and caused portions of the roof to collapse, he said.
The fire has been declared accidental.
A damage estimate was not available, but the residents cannot return, Westendorf said.
The American Red Cross is helping them.
