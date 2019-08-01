5 displaced, dog killed in Franklin fire

5 displaced, dog killed in Franklin fire
Fire displaced five people, killed a dog and destroyed an apartment building on Woodhaven Circle in Franklin early Thursday, fire officials said. (Source: The City of Franklin, Ohio Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 1, 2019 at 10:14 AM EDT - Updated August 1 at 11:17 AM

FRANKLIN, Ohio (FOX19) - Fire displaced five people, killed a pet dog and destroyed an apartment building in Franklin early Thursday, fire officials said.

All residents are safe and firefighters rescued a large cat while two kittens escaped on their own, said Fire Chief Jonathan Westendorf. The status of a third kitten remains unknown, he added.

The fire was “well advanced” when crews arrived about 6:30 a.m. at the blaze in the 3300 block of Woodhaven Drive, the chief said.

Flames spread into the attic and caused portions of the roof to collapse, he said.

The fire has been declared accidental.

A damage estimate was not available, but the residents cannot return, Westendorf said.

The American Red Cross is helping them.

Fire crews were busy this morning dealing with a multi family ranch complex. All occupants and several pets made it out...

Posted by The City of Franklin, Ohio on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.