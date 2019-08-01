Staying Mainly Dry This Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A comfortable and dry morning ahead as lower humidity will continue this afternoon. While we stay mainly over the next 5 days, I can’t rule out a isolated pop up later this afternoon. It would be very scattered otherwise a sun and cloud mix and high of 84 degrees.
Dry weather will continue into the weekend with slightly warmer air on Friday and a high of 86 degrees.
The humidity creeps back up Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
