Toddler’s fall from Florida high-rise came minutes after Ohio family arrived for vacation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - A family vacation turned into a tragedy when little Hunter Wilcox fell to his death from a Gulf Coast high-rise over the weekend.
“He was very rambunctious and he loves Spiderman," Hunter’s grandmother Debra Wilcox told WJHG. “He used to dress in the little costumes all the time.”
The Ohio family had just checked into the Marisol Condominiums in Panama City Beach when their lives were changed forever.
“We sat the kids down to eat some M&M’s and [watch] cartoons so we could put stuff away and we wasn’t here 20 minutes and he must have slid out the door and I think he just wanted to see the ocean," Wilcox said. "He climbed up on the railing and he fell.”
The 3-year-old tumbled to his death from the building’s ninth floor on Saturday.
Wilcox said she hopes her family’s tragedy can be a lesson for others.
“Make sure if you go and rent a place there’s child-proof locks on the doors and if you have little kids don’t go nine floors up,” she said.
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating the incident, but no one has been arrested. A report will be released when the case is closed.
