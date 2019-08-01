VP Mike Pence makes stops in the Tri-State ahead of Trump rally

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Vice President Mike Pence made a few stops in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally downtown at US Bank Arena.
Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence went into the Skyline Chili in Fort Wright and talked to employees and chili lovers.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the manager told them Pence didn’t try any chili – or any food, but he did order a diet Pepsi and shook hands with employees and patrons.
Pence also made a stop by The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
“@SecondLady and I were moved by our visit to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. We will always remain inspired by brave steps taken by those on the journey from bondage to freedom,” he posted to Twitter.
The president is expected to speak around 7 p.m.
