Warren Co. man convicted, sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of children

CARLISLE, Ohio (FOX19) - A Carlisle man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted on sexual assault charges against children.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says Ronald Rowland, 69, of Carlisle, was convicted by a jury on seven counts of forcible rape, one count of rape of a child under 13, and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Rowland’s trial lasted three days and wrapped up late Wednesday evening.
Judge Donald E. Oda II immediately sentenced Rowland to life in prison, with his first opportunity for parole in 56 years, Fornshell said.
Rowland is also now designated as a Tier III sexually-oriented offender.
Fornshell says Rowland’s abuse of two female victims occurred between 2009 and 2017, and began when the first victim was 9 years old.
He says Rowland took the 9 year old girl into a shed at the back of his property and asked her to show him her new training bra then touched her inappropriately. Rowland told her she was becoming a woman now, Fornshell said.
Rowland’s abuse of the second female victim began when she was 12 years old and happened in his bedroom.
Fornshell says Rowland told the girl he would be her teacher and touched her inappropriately.
Rowland’s abuse of this victim continued for years until she turned 16, and included seven counts of different forms of forcible penetration.
These incidents occurred in the shed behind Rowland’s house, in his bedroom, in an addition on the back of his house, in his living room, at a rental house in Franklin, and at the victim’s home in Franklin Township.
Fornshell says the first victim told her mother about the abuse in March of 2018 and later confided in the second victim. The second victim then confided to the first victim and her mother about her years of abuse.
The prosecutor says the girls went to the emergency department at Dayton Children’s Hospital and were referred to the Child Advocacy Center of Warren County where the girls spoke to a trained forensic interviewer.
Later, the second victim recorded a phone call with Rowland during in which he denied touching the first victim, but apologized to the second victim and told her he didn’t know why he had done what he did to her, Fornshell says.
“Rowland preyed on two little girls who trusted him. For years, he used that trust to his advantage to hide his horrific sexual assaults against them. He rightfully deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Fornshell said.
