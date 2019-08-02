Crews battle 2-alarm fire in vacant OTR building

Cincinnati fire crews battle a large blaze on McMicken Avenue at Mohawk Place (Source: @tblanx)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | August 2, 2019 at 6:51 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 6:51 AM

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are batting a large blaze in Over-the-Rhine Friday morning.

Crews responded to reports of flames coming from a small blue building on West McMicken Avenue at Mohawk Place about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

They found the first floor fully involved and raised the response to a second alarm to bring more firefighters and equipment.

