Crews battle 2-alarm fire in vacant OTR building

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are batting a large blaze in Over-the-Rhine Friday morning.
Crews responded to reports of flames coming from a small blue building on West McMicken Avenue at Mohawk Place about 6:30 a.m. Friday.
They found the first floor fully involved and raised the response to a second alarm to bring more firefighters and equipment.
