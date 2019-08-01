A great weekend ahead!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It looks like a dry streak until Wednesday, Thursday and Friday when scattered showers will develop. in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Scattered means you cannot depend on getting rainfall so it is likely you will need to water the lawn and garden.
Humidity will be about normal Saturday but it will be on the rise Sunday and Monday with high temperatures both days near 90°.
After the scattered shower activity Wednesday through Friday, the next chance of widespread, soaking rainfall looks to come our way after Tuesday August 13th..
