High Pressure Dominates the Weather Picture

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A large ridge of high pressure will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather story.
Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 80s.
While there is the slight chance of an isolated shower mainly east and southeast of Cincinnati, most of us will not see a drop of rain.
The weekend looks like more of the same, only a little warmer and a bit more humid.
By Sunday and Monday, temps near 90 degrees can be expected.
A cold front will approach on Tuesday with the threat of showers and thunderstorms from late Tuesday, Wednesday, and lingering into Thursday.
Until then, any rain will be spotty, so.....keep the garden hose handy.
