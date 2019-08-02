Ohio to begin purge of 230,000 voters: Here’s how to check your status

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is planning to purge upwards of 230,000 voters from rolls next month for voters who have failed to vote in the last six years or 12 elections.
A searchable database is available on LaRose’s website, which is described as “part of an unprecedented effort to partner with community organizations to make sure every eligible Ohioan is registered to vote.”
The move comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the state’s aggressive efforts to remove registered voters. SCOTUS ruled "that states may kick people off the rolls if they skip a few elections and fail to respond to a notice from election officials.
A report from the Brennan Center for Justice found election officials removed at least 17 million voters from the rolls from 2016-18, on top of the 16 million registrations that were voided from 2014-16.
Ohioans at risk of having their registration purged should visit the website to check their status and update their information before the Sept. 6 deadline.
If you find your name with an address that matches your present or former voter registration address, you can update or confirm your voter registration by doing one of the following:
- Update your information at the Ohio Secretary of State website
- Return the “Last Chance” postcard sent by your county board of elections
- Submit a paper voter registration form found at your local BMV, public library, or county board of elections
If you have any questions, fill out the contact form here.
