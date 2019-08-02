Suspect in Westwood woman’s slaying arrested in Indiana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A suspect is held at an Indian jail on a murder charge connected with the homicide of a woman in Westwood Thursday, Cincinnati police.
Elijah Roberts was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in Tipton County with the assistance of the county sheriff’s office, homicide detectives said in a news release early Friday.
He will remain in Tipton County until he is extradited to the Hamilton County jail.
Roberts is accused of killing Tracy Epperson, 52.
Her body was found in the 2700 block of East Tower Drive at 1:30 p.m. Thursday after police to conduct a welfare check.
She died “as the result of homicidal violence,” the news release states.
