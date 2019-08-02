Tax-Free Weekend in Ohio: Everything you need to know

By Amber Cole | August 2, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 3:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’ve been planning to do some shopping, this is the weekend to finally scratch that off your to-do list.

Thanks to Senate Bill 226, which passed in March 2018, the state provides a sales tax-free three-day holiday the first weekend in August.

The weekend coincides with back-to-school shopping and gives Ohioans the opportunity to purchase certain items untaxed—local taxes may still apply.

Here are a list of items that are tax-exempt:

Clothing items

To qualify, the clothing items must be priced at $75 or less per item and fall into one of the categories listed below.

School clothes and uniforms are obviously all tax-free during this time, but did you know that diapers are too?

  • Shirts, blouses and sweaters
  • Jeans, shorts and pants
  • Skirts and dresses
  • School uniforms
  • Belts
  • Shoes, sandals and boots
  • Socks and underwear
  • Bathing suits
  • Coats, jackets and raincoats
  • Gloves and scarves
  • Diapers

School supplies

To qualify, the school supplies must be priced at $20 or less per item and fall into the categories listed below.

  • Binders
  • Book bags and backpacks.
  • Calculators
  • Cellophane tape
  • Chalk
  • Compasses and protractors
  • Composition books
  • Crayons and markers
  • Erasers
  • Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic and manila)
  • Glue, paste and glue sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards and index card boxes
  • Legal pads and writing tablets
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers and crayons
  • Notebooks
  • Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper)
  • Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils and pens
  • Rulers
  • Scissors

School instructional material and books

To qualify, the instructional material and books must be priced at $20 or less per item and fall into the categories below.

  • Reference Books
  • Reference maps and globes
  • Textbooks
  • Workbooks

For more information about the sales tax holiday, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s frequently asked questions.

