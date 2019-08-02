Tax-Free Weekend in Ohio: Everything you need to know

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’ve been planning to do some shopping, this is the weekend to finally scratch that off your to-do list.
Thanks to Senate Bill 226, which passed in March 2018, the state provides a sales tax-free three-day holiday the first weekend in August.
The weekend coincides with back-to-school shopping and gives Ohioans the opportunity to purchase certain items untaxed—local taxes may still apply.
Here are a list of items that are tax-exempt:
To qualify, the clothing items must be priced at $75 or less per item and fall into one of the categories listed below.
School clothes and uniforms are obviously all tax-free during this time, but did you know that diapers are too?
- Shirts, blouses and sweaters
- Jeans, shorts and pants
- Skirts and dresses
- School uniforms
- Belts
- Shoes, sandals and boots
- Socks and underwear
- Bathing suits
- Coats, jackets and raincoats
- Gloves and scarves
- Diapers
To qualify, the school supplies must be priced at $20 or less per item and fall into the categories listed below.
- Binders
- Book bags and backpacks.
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Chalk
- Compasses and protractors
- Composition books
- Crayons and markers
- Erasers
- Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic and manila)
- Glue, paste and glue sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards and index card boxes
- Legal pads and writing tablets
- Lunch boxes
- Markers and crayons
- Notebooks
- Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper)
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils and pens
- Rulers
- Scissors
To qualify, the instructional material and books must be priced at $20 or less per item and fall into the categories below.
- Reference Books
- Reference maps and globes
- Textbooks
- Workbooks
For more information about the sales tax holiday, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s frequently asked questions.
