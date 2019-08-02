Threat of violence at Delhi Skirt Game found not credible, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Delhi Township Police Department said a threat of violence found on social media against the Skirt Game was found not credible.
Police said the post read, “Hey... If u go to the skirt game be careful I heard there gonna be a shooting between some teens.”
The department said they investigated and determined there to be no credibility to the post.
The post originated as the result of a physical altercation between two teenage girls last weekend, according to the department.
Police said they had contact with all parties involved.
“As always the Delhi Police Department will do everything within their ability, to provide a safe, fun and family-filled evening,” the department said.
The 42nd annual Delhi Skirt Game will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
