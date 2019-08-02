Ultimate Air Shuttle ending Cincinnati to NYC flights

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ultimate Air Shuttle is ending their flights from Cincinnati to New York City on Aug. 15.
Ultimate Air Shuttle officials said the New York City flight started their service in 2009.
When service began from Cincinnati’s Lunken Airport to New York City/Morristown Shuttle, there were a limited amount of daily flights with round-trip fares peaking over $1,000.
Now, there are more than 20 nonstop flights per day.
Officials said they are challenged with competitive fares for the New York City Shuttle.
Passengers who purchased tickets directly through Ultimate Air Shuttle, they are being automatically canceled and a full refund will be issued. If you booked through a travel agent, you’re asked to contact them.
“Ultimate Air Shuttle will continue to evaluate and evolve to best serve Cincinnati and best position the company for growth,” the company said in a news release.
They did announce they are planning a nonstop service for Fall 2019 to Nashville.
