VIDEO: Punches thrown outside Trump rally in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Punches were thrown outside of a political rally Thursday evening in downtown Cincinnati. Inside the rally, President Donald Trump addressed a packed U.S. Bank Arena crowd.
Though many of the protests outside the arena were peaceful, at least one turned violent, forcing Cincinnati police to intervene.
It took place in the 200 block of Broadway. Dallas Frazier, 29, was arrested for assault and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
One man was sent to Christ Hospital to be checked out after.
Thousands packed inside U.S. Bank Arena to listen to the president Thursday night. Many of them had been waiting in line for much of the day, pouring into the arena when the doors opened around 4 p.m.
Around 5:30 p.m., the president landed at CVG and made his way downtown.
The rally kicked off at 7 p.m., and the president took the podium after speeches from his son, Donald Trump, Jr., Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Vice President Mike Pence.
Hundreds gathered outside the Freedom Center to oppose Trump’s political views. There were many messages conveyed to the crowd, the main one being a desire to see someone else in the Oval Office after the 2020 election.
Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval was just one of the many speakers for those out opposing President Trump’s Cincinnati Rally. However, Pureval described the event as a celebration of what he believes Cincinnati’s values are rather than a counter-protest.
