WATCH: Longhorn escapes cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday turned into a cattle chase.
A longhorn steer took a wrong turn and escaped from a cattle drive in the city’s downtown at about noon MT.
A couple of cowboys jumped into action as bystanders jumped out of the way.
Amber Keller took video as the cowboys roped the steer after it went into a building where she works and came back out.
Some people tried to close the doors on the steer, but eventually opened them as a header and heeler made quick work to wrangle the animal.
