West Chester quadruple homicide suspect returns to Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The man charged with killing four family members at their West Chester apartment has returned to the area to face charges.
Gurpreet Singh, 27, was booked into the Butler County Jail at 12:30 a.m. Friday, jail officials said.
It’s not clear yet when he will make his first court appearance on the case here, they said. More details are expected to be available later Friday.
Singh was returned to Butler County following his July 2 arrest in Connecticut.
He is held without bond on four counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt on April 28. Then he called 911 to their residence at Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex, police have said.
The victims were identified as Hakikat Singh Panag, 59, his wife Paramjit Kaur, 62, their daughter Shalinder Kaur, 39, and his wife’s sister, Amarjit Kaur, 58.
Shalinder Kaur was Singh’s wife.
