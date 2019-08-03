Another nice day Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure remains in control of our weather, and Sunday looks like another very nice day.
Clear skies overnight tonight will allow temps to once again fall into the low- and mid-60s by morning.
Sunday afternoon will see high temps climb back into the mid- to upper-80s.
Pleasant weather sticks around on Monday as well, but it will be a bit more humid. Expect high temps in the upper-80s.
A cold front will approach on Tuesday with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. High temps will once again reach the upper-80s to 90 degrees.
Rain and thunder chances linger on Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temps into the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.