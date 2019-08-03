Authorities ID driver in Northside chase that ended in crash, use of Taser

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities have identified the suspect in a chase from earlier this year that ended with a crash and use of a Taser.
It started when a pickup truck went left of center in front of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper at North Bend Road and Betts Avenue, authorities said. The trooper turned around to initiate a traffic stop.
The pickup sped off and led the trooper on a chase with speeds reaching 70 mph, patrol officials said. The vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Mad Anthony Street and Chase Avenue in Northside.
The impact of the collision split the pole in half and damaged a fence, troopers said.
The driver had to be Tased to be taken into custody and placed under arrest, they added.
Keiron Ashurst, 54, is facing charges of failure to comply, OVI, and other traffic-related violations.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the incident to get checked out.
