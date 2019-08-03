Florence police search for man who flashed woman at car wash

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Florence police are searching for a man who flashed a woman at the Mr. Car Wash Jr located in the 7000 block of Turfway Road.
It happened on Monday between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the victim. Police posted the suspect’s white SUV on Facebook asking for the public’s help.
“I was standing there, bent over, vacuuming out my floorboards of my vehicle,” said the victim, Amanda Estes. “Then a white SUV pulled up next to me. Didn’t think anything of it.”
The victim says she then got a funny feeling. The next thing she knew, she turned around to find a man standing there with his private parts exposed.
“Yeah, I got in my car and drove away as fast as I could,” she said.
Her next step was to call the police.
Florence police say they believe the vehicle to be a white Nissan XTerra. The suspect is described as a thin black male, wearing a white T-shirt and a flat billed red hat.
“They have a false fantasy,” said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Ed Connor, on the topic of flashers. “That the female that they flash themselves to maybe aroused and want to be with them.”
He says some sex offenders watch pornographic movies where the woman falls for the guy exposing themselves and many sex offenders think the same thing will happen to them.
Connor feels the best response a woman can have when encountering this is a neutral one. He thinks women should not respond and simply walk away.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.