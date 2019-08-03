Middletown police searching for woman, 82, with dementia

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Middletown Police Department.
Residents should be on the lookout for Patricia Urban. She left her Kenridge Drive residence on foot Friday evening and failed to return.
Urban is an 82-year-old white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 128 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
She suffers from dementia.
She was last seen wearing a blue/grey long sleeve shirt, jeans and a white and grey jacket.
Call or dial 911 if you see her. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
