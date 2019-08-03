Pleasant Weekend Weather with Rain Midweek

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This is finally the weekend we’ve all been waiting for to enjoy outdoor events! Expect lots of sunshine today with low humidity and temperatures a little warmer than normal (85). The afternoon high will be around 87.
Tonight will be pleasant and cool with a low near 62. Sunday will be similar but the humidity begins to increase. High 88.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures reach 90 by Tuesday.
A cold front drops south through the area midweek bringing a few scattered storms Wednesday and more widespread rain Thursday. That front will also drop temperatures to the low 80s Thursday and Friday.
Rain will end early Friday.
