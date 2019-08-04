Barnhart’s extra inning home run lifts Reds to win

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tucker Barnhart hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the 10th inning as the Reds rallied to beat the first place Atlanta Braves.
Behind a strong pitching performance from starter Sonny Gray, the Reds took a 3-1 lead to the ninth inning, but the Braves tied the game with two runs in their final at bat to force extra innings.
Aristides Aquino and Jose Iglesias each singled with two outs to set the stage for Barnhart -- who hit his sixth home run of the season to right center field and put the Reds back up by three runs.
“To get this one today, no matter how we had to do it -- is huge,” said Barnhart. “It’s a great team win all around.”
Sonny Gray pitched seven shutout innings and lowered his earned run average to 3.25 — which is now 11th in the National League.
The Reds improve to 52-58 and return to Great American Ball Park for a series against the Angels.
