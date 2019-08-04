Great Weather Today with Storms on the Horizon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be a great day to get outside and soak in the comfortable weather before it gets sticky. Come on out to Coney Island and bring a donation of school supplies for a discount on admission. Some of the FOX19 family will be there from 11am-2pm so say hi! It’s also the last day of GoettaFest in Newport! We will see lots of sunshine again with a high of 88.
Monday the humidity begins to increase, but otherwise it is much of the same.
Tuesday a cold front begins to approach the area from the north. That will allow for an isolated storm chance. Wednesday storms become more likely as the front slows down and continues our chance for rain into Thursday too. Behind that cold front, temperatures will fall Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s and dry weather too.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.