Great Weather Today with Storms on the Horizon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today will be a great day to get outside and soak in the comfortable weather before it gets sticky. Come on out to Coney Island and bring a donation of school supplies for a discount on admission. Some of the FOX19 family will be there from 11am-2pm so say hi! It’s also the last day of GoettaFest in Newport! We will see lots of sunshine again with a high of 88.