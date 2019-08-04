Police chief releases surveillance videos taken during Dayton mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dayton police released footage of officers engaging the suspect of a mass shooting in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning before he was fatally shot.
Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl showed the surveillance videos from nearby buildings during a Sunday press conference. They show officers pursuing the suspect — 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook — around the corner of a restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District.
Surveillance footage taken from the same establishment show officers fatally shooting the gunman. A third video shows the moment when shots rang out in the area surrounding the shooting, with sounds of loud gunfire erupting in the scene on the street.
Betts was wearing a ballistic vest, a mask and ear protection during the time of the shooting, police said.
The security footage was taken during the 1 a.m. shooting where a gunman opened fire with .223 caliber rifle in the Oregon District, leaving nine dead and 27 wounded.
Biehl said officers patrolling the district heard the gunfire erupt and immediately advanced towards it. Withing 20 seconds, they engaged the suspect and the threat was neutralized approximately 30 seconds after Betts fired his first shots.
Five officers and one sergeant were all involved in diffusing the active shooter situation. Biehl said all six fired at least one round. They have all since been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
The gunman fired dozens of rounds, he said.
Biehl said police are still working to find a motive, and any suggestion would be “irresponsible" because of a lack of information at the current state of the investigation.
According to Biehl, the rifle with double 100-double round drum magazine was bought ordered online from Texas, but was transferred to the suspect at a local dealer in the area.
“There is no indication that that is illegal at this time,” he said.
