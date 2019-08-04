Police investigating after dog stolen from local shelter

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - A Lawrenceburg woman and her family are heartbroken after their dog mysteriously vanished this week.
Kylie West’s dog Meatball escaped from her home in Greendale, and the family hasn’t seen her since.
West’s family put the word out online. Their friends shared Facebook poss and eventually she was told a local officer spotted the dog, picked her up and dropped her off at PAWS of Dearborn County late Thursday.
But that’s not the end of the story.
The next day, West walked through the doors of the shelter to bring “meatball” home, but she wasn’t there to greet her.
“Just heartbroken. There was no answer," she said.
The rescue had no official record of her being dropped off, but they did confirm they have surveillance video of Meatball being taken by two people who approached this gated area after hours.
“I feel very violated. I felt Icky," she said. "That’s the only way I can describe it.”
PAWS representatives say police is handling the case.
As authorities work to track down the people who stole her dog, West and her family keep searching — and hoping someone recognizes Meatball and brings her home to them..
“I don’t want to get anyone in trouble. I just want my dog back," West said.
PAWS says people should not drop off animals within these gates during non-operating hours.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lawrenceburg police.
