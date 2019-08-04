Police: 9 killed, at least 26 injured in downtown Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say nine people were killed and at least 26 injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton.
Authorities responded to the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street in downtown Dayton around 1 a.m.
According to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a suspect wearing body armor opened fire.
The shooter was killed by officers in less than a minute.
Dayton police say they had officers in the immediate vicinity, that’s why they were able to put an end to the shooting so quickly.
No officers were injured.
The FBI is also on the scene assisting with the investigation.
Gov. Mike DeWine released the following statement:
"Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.
“I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.”
Anyone who has information on shooting is being asked to call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist us with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.