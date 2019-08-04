Rain chances increasing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Our protective dome of high pressure responsible for the pleasant weather of late has begun to weaken.
The overnight hours into Monday look dry and quiet with low temps by morning in the low to mid 60s.
Monday afternoon will see a bit more humidity but overall it should still be pleasant with highs in the upper 80s.
That weakening high pressure however means an isolated shower is possible by Monday afternoon. Most of us will stay dry though.
A series of disturbances will approach from Tuesday into early Friday with scattered rain and thunder chances.
We could use some rain. July was 1.35″ of rain below normal, and we’ve only seen a Trace so far this month. Unfortunately, none of the disturbances over the next few days look to bring any widespread precipitation.
By next weekend, high pressure moves back in with more sunshine and some slightly cooler temperatures.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.