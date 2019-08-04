Victims identified in Dayton mass shooting

Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)
By Natalya Daoud | August 4, 2019 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 2:34 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Dayton Police Department released the names of the 9 victims who died in a shooting in downtown Dayton early Sunday.

Police say 27 people were also injured when Connor Betts, 24, of Dayton, opened fire in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m.

A suspect wearing body armor opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle, according to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and how many shots were fired, said Dayton Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper.

Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan.

Megan was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.

The victims are:

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Megan K. Betts, 22

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Logan M. Turner, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis,36

Monica E. Brickhouse,39

Anyone who has information on shooting is being asked to call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist authorities with the investigation.

A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday on Fifth Street in the Oregon District.

