Victims identified in Dayton mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Dayton Police Department released the names of the 9 victims who died in a shooting in downtown Dayton early Sunday.
Police say 27 people were also injured when Connor Betts, 24, of Dayton, opened fire in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street around 1 a.m.
A suspect wearing body armor opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle, according to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
Investigators are still working to determine a motive and how many shots were fired, said Dayton Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper.
Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan.
Megan was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.
The victims are:
Lois L. Oglesby, 27
Megan K. Betts, 22
Saeed Saleh, 38
Derrick R. Fudge, 57
Logan M. Turner, 30
Nicholas P. Cumer, 25
Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis,36
Monica E. Brickhouse,39
Anyone who has information on shooting is being asked to call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist authorities with the investigation.
A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday on Fifth Street in the Oregon District.
