Chief: Alcohol, speed suspected in crash that killed woman

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Alcohol and speed are suspected in a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman in her 30s overnight in Colerain Township, Police Chief Mark Denney said Monday.
A vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Cheviot Road near West Galbraith Road about 11 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
The cause of the crash remain under investigation.
The woman’s name is expected to be released later Monday.
