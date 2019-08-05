Ed Reed wears shirt memorializing Tamir Rice to NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton

Hall of Famer Ed Reed throws a football to a fan before the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | August 5, 2019 at 2:11 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 2:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the 2019 NFL Hall of Fame class were honored with their football accomplishments over the weekend in Canton, but one inductee used to his platform to make a political statement.

Ed Reed wore a shirt to Thursday’s preseason game that featured the images of nine African-Americans who were killed during interactions with police.

An image of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed by Cleveland police in November 2014 while carrying an airsoft pellet gun, could be seen on the shirt.

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by police on Nov. 22, 2014. (Source: WOIO)
Typically, players and coaches being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame would wear a logoed polo shirt to the annual game.

Other faces on Reed’s shirt included Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, and Eric Garner.

Viewers noticed that the camera covering Reed during his introduction quickly zoomed in, cropping out his attire.

Reed spent the majority of his 12-year career playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

