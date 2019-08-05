Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for sixth OVI

SPRINGBORO,Ohio (FOX19)- A man was sentenced to 5 years in prison Monday after he was convicted for sixth time with operating a vehicle under the influence.
Prosecuting Attorney for Warren County, David P. Fornshell says Matthew Jozwiak, 57, was pulled over August of 2017 for failing to signal a right turn and weaving within his lane.
Jozwiak was ordered by the court to wear an electronic monitor and after his initial court appearance, Jozwiak cut it off and fled to Florida.
He was transferred back from Florida in June to stand trial.
Fornshell says this is Jozwiak’s third felony offense, the most recent being in 2011.
The judge gave him a lifetime license suspension sentence and a $60,000 fine, which was the value of the car he was driving.
