Middletown man dies in crash on I-75 in Kentucky

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Middletown man died in a crash on Interstate 75 in Kentucky Sunday night.
Eric B. Calhoun, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene Kentucky State Police say.
Officials say they received a report of a three-vehicle crash on northbound I075 near the 68 mile marker in Rockcastle County at 9:46 p.m.
Trooper Dackery Larkey, a Traffic Crash Re-constructionist, determined a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Jenny Calhoun of Ohio was driving north and approaching an area of slowed traffic behind a Dodge Pickup Truck driven by Alicia Jabrowski of Inidana, KSP says.
They say Philip Terry of Tennessee was driving a 2018 KIA directly behind Calhoun when he was unable to stop for the area of slowed traffic and hit Calhoun from behind.
Calhoun’s vehicle was knocked into the back of Jabrowski’s truck, officials say, killing Calhoun’s passenger Eric B. Calhoun.
KSP says Larkey is continuing his investigation and was assisted on the scene by troopers from Post 11 in London, Kentucky, State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Rockcastle EMS, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Rockcastle Sheriff’s Office, and Rockcastle Coroner’s Office.
They have not said whether the driver will face charges.
