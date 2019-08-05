Muggy mornings and thunderstorms ahead this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a warm and humid Monday, Tuesday morning will be warm and muggy.
The high temperature in most areas just nudged 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday will be about the same.
As the Canadian high pressure system weakens and heads east, more humid southerly winds will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Watch for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening but no severe weather or flooding rains are expected.
Chances for rain and thunder will end by noon Wednesday then return Thursday evening through noon Friday.
The weekend looks oh so nice as dry and comfortable air returns to the Tri-State.
