Officials to give update on mass shooting that killed 9, injured 27 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dayton city officials announced they will hold a press conference Monday morning to give an update on the mass shooting that killed 9 people and injured 27 others early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street at 1 a.m.
The suspect, Connor Betts, 24, of Dayton, wearing body armor opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle, according to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
Chief Richard Biehl said the rifle held a 100 double-round drum magazine.
Betts was wearing a mask, bulletproof vest and ear protection, according to Biehl.
Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts.
Megan, who was 22, was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.
The victims are: Lois L. Oglesby, 27, Saeed Saleh, 38, Derrick R. Fudge, 57, Logan M. Turner, 30, Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, Thomas J. McNichols, 25, Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, and Megan Betts.
Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl showed the surveillance videos, captured from cameras on from nearby buildings, during a press conference Sunday afternoon.
He said officers stopped the gunman 30 seconds after he fired his first shots.
Wearing a ballistic vest, mask and ear protection, the gunman opened fire with .223 caliber rifle with magazines capable of holding at least 100 rounds of ammunition on the sidewalk outside Ned Peppers, a nightclub on East Fifth Street just after 1 a.m., killing nine people and wounding 27, according to police.
Officers patrolling the district heard gunfire erupt and immediately advanced toward it, the chief said.
The videos show officers pursuing him around the corner of a restaurant in Dayton’s Oregon District.
Within just 20 seconds, they engaged Betts and stopped him, neutralizing the threat 30 seconds after Betts fired his first shots, and fatally shot him, Biehl said.
Bellbrook police said Monday the Betts family is picking a spokesperson to represent them and will speak to the media soon.
The Associated Press reported Monday Betts had a hit list and rape list resulting in high school suspension, according to his classmates.
Monday, President Donald Trump addressed the nation following the mass shooting in Dayton and the one in El Paso, Texas.
The shootings which happened within a 24-hour period claimed the lives of 29 people.
“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said, adding that he had directed the FBI to examine steps to identify and address domestic terrorism. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America,” he said.
