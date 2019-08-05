Patchy fog possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This morning, watch out for patchy fog. Otherwise, it is going to feel muggy with temperatures in the mid 60s.
Today will be warm and humid with daytime highs around 90 degrees. High pressure is weakening. As a result, wet weather chances will build heading into tomorrow. Watch for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Chances for rain and thunder are going to stick around Wednesday. Dry conditions and comfortable temperatures are on-tap by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.