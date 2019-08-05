Report: Auxiliary bishop in Cincinnati archdiocese accused of failing to report accusations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An auxiliary bishop in the Cincinnati archdiocese is accused of failing to report allegations that a priest engaged in inappropriate behavior with teenage boys, according to the Catholic News Agency.
The CNA says sources familiar with the case said that Bishop Joseph R. Binzer was told in 2013 about allegations concerning recently suspended priest, Fr. Geoff Drew, and failed to disclose those allegations to Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr and other officials of the archdiocese.
Officials confirmed to the CNA that Binzer, 64, received a report that Drew had inappropriate contact with minors at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Liberty Township in 2013.
At the time, the CNA says, the complaint was forwarded to Butler County authorities who found no evidence of criminal behavior.
The CNA says similar allegations were made against Drew while he was still at St. Maximilian in 2015, but Butler County officials determined the activity wasn’t criminal
In early 2018, Drew applied for a transfer to St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Montfort Heights, according to the CNA.
Drew was placed on administrative leave on July 23 from St. Ignatius Loyola due to behavior that violated their Decree on Child Protection, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
The archdiocese said he will not be returning to St. Ignatius Loyola.
The CNA says it presented its investigation to the archdiocese and a spokesperson said that Bishop Joseph R. Binzer would be removed from his position as head of priest personnel, effectively immediately while the archdiocese begins its own internal investigation.
The archdiocese has not removed Binzer, from his post as archdiocesan vicar general, which according to the CNA, is a position of authority second only to the archbishop.
