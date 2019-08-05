Trevor Bauer sticking to plan to sign only one-year contracts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If the Reds are hoping Trevor Bauer will commit to the organization on a long-term contract, the recently acquired starting pitcher isn’t interested.
Bauer first stated in the off-season that he would only sign one-year contracts for the rest of his career and doubled-down on that statement Monday at Great American Ball Park.
The one-time All-Star pitcher will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season and reaffirmed his statement when asked if he is thinking about a long-term future with his new club.
“I do intend to sign one-year contracts my entire career,” Bauer said. “I’m not against signing with the same team by any means, but the reasoning behind that is I want to be on a contender.”
The Reds traded for Bauer just before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline to bolster what is becoming one of the better starting rotations in the National League.
Bauer had a breakout season in 2018 and was an All-Star who finished sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting. He’s 9-8 this season and has made one start for the Reds -- a no decision in a Reds loss at Atlanta.
He is currently pitching on a one-year deal worth $13 million and is arbitration eligible in the 2020 season.
“I think the more games we’re able to win, the more chance is (staying in Cincinnati) would happen," he said.
