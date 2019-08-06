Betts family releases 1st statement following mass shooting, asks for privacy

BELLBROOK, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a man accused of opening fire into a bar district in downtown Dayton made its first statement to the public Tuesday evening.
Connor Betts, 24, is the suspected gunman in a mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Dayton’s Oregon District, where 27 were injured and 10 were killed, including Betts.
Betts’ 22-year-old sister Megan Betts was also killed in the shooting.
Now, Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty has released a statement on the family’s behalf three days after the attack that left both their son and daughter dead.
He read that the family is offering condolences and prayers to all the victims, and thanking first responders and law enforcement for their efforts in minimizing casualties in the wake of the shooting.
Doherty said that the family is cooperating with the FBI and the Dayton Police Department in their investigation into the shooting.
The Betts family wouldn’t further comment on the investigation, per the statement.
“The Betts family would like to express their enormous gratitude and love for everyone that has reached out and given their support during this awful time,” the statement reads. “They ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy in order to mourn the loss of their son and daughter to process the horror of Sunday’s events.”
Family members have been receiving Bellbrook Police Department protection around their home since the shooting, according to the statement.
Numerous political figures have spoken about the shooting, including Gov. Mike DeWine, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and President Donald Trump.
DeWine and Whaley have both called for gun control measures, with DeWine proposing “red flag” laws requiring stricter background checks and court approval for gun sales for people who the courts deem potentially dangerous. Whaley has also called for more gun reform measures to be taken at the state and federal levels.
You can read the full statement here:
"The Betts family is shocked and devastated by the events of Sunday morning in the Oregon District. They offer their most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all the victims, their families and friends. They thank the first responders from the Dayton Police and Fire Department for their quick response to minimize casualties and to all who provided aid and comfort to the victims. They also thank Chief Doherty and the Bellbrook Police Department for providing a peaceful environment surrounding their home.
"The Betts family is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into this tragedy. They respect the investigative process being conducted by the Dayton Police Department and the FBI, and will not further comment on the investigation. The Betts family would like to express their enormous gratitude and love for everyone that has reached out and given their support during this awful time. They ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy in order to mourn the loss of their son and daughter and to process the horror of Sunday’s events.
“Thank you.”
