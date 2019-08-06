Castillo strikes out career high 13 in Reds win

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Luis Castillo pitched like an ace and the Reds used a big first inning to beat the Angels 7-4 at Great American Ball Park.
Castillo struck out a career high 13 batters and threw a career most 119 pitches. He is the first Reds pitcher since Raisel Iglesias in 2015.
“(Castillo) did a great job for us," said Reds shortstop Jose Iglesias. "He’s been doing it all year long. The team looks pretty good right now.”
Castillo improved to 11-4 on the season and dropped his earned run average to 2.63 -- fourth best in the National League.
The Reds, who lead the Major Leagues in first inning runs, scored five runs in the first inning. Aristides Aquino, Jose Iglesias, Nick Senzel and Jose Peraza each drove in first inning runs as the Reds landed the knockout blow in the first frame.
The Reds improve to 53-58 on the season and pull within five games of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
