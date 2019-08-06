Covington schools to start classes nearly 3 weeks later than scheduled

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The start date of Covington Independent School District is being pushed back nearly three weeks due to water damage in some of the buildings.
Superintendent Alvin Garrison wrote in a post intended for parents and guardians Tuesday that the first day of school will be moved to Tuesday, Sept. 3.
According to the school district’s calendar, school was originally set to begin Thursday, Aug. 15 — 19 days before the new start date.
Garrison cited the reason for the date change as a pipe rupture in John G. Carlisle Elementary school causing “significant” water damage. Water damage at the Holmes High School campus and alternative programs is also being addressed.
“As always, our priority is the health and safety of our students and staff,” Garrison wrote.
The district says the Covington Board of Education will have to approve a new revised school year calendar because of the delay. Parents and guardians should receive the new school calendar by the end of the month.
