Victim of Dayton mass shooting to be laid to rest in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - A Miamisburg man who was killed during the recent mass shooting in downtown Dayton will be laid to rest this weekend.
Logan Turner was 30 years old when he was shot and killed early Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire into a bar district in downtown Dayton.
Turner’s visitation is set for Friday in Springboro, according to his obituary. It will be held at Anderson Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
According to his obituary, Turner grew up in Springboro, played varsity football at the city’s high school and most recently worked at a machine company. He is survived by many friends and family.
Sympathies for the Turner family can be left at the Anderson Funeral Home website.
