Dayton mayor speaks at location where mass shooting happened

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon at the location where the mass shooting that killed nine people happened early Sunday morning.
Dayton officials say she will speak outside Ned Peppers at 419 E 5th Street at noon.
Whaley’s scheduled comments come hours after Gov. Mike DeWine addressed a room of reporters at the Statehouse calling for background checks and a red flag law in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting.
DeWine called on state lawmakers Tuesday to pass laws requiring background checks for most gun sales and allow courts to restrict firearm access for potentially dangerous people.
His proposals come two days after a gunman with a .223-caliber rifle and high-capacity magazines killed nine people including his own sister and injured 27 others in a mass shooting in a popular nightlife district of downtown Dayton.
The shooting happened in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street at 1 a.m.
The suspect, Connor Betts, 24, of Dayton, wearing body armor opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle, according to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.
Dayton Police Chief Robert Biehl said the rifle held a 100 double-round drum magazine.
Biehl said during a press conference Monday morning the gunman potentially had a maximum of 250 rounds in his possession at the time of the shooting if all of the magazines he had on him were at full capacity.
Betts was wearing a mask, bulletproof vest and ear protection, according to Biehl.
Biehl was also able to confirm that the shooter modified the firearm to have it function as a rifle, which he said he also found troubling.
The chief also said he can confirm at least 14 of the people injured, were injured by gunfire.
Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said 37 total patients were treated at local hospitals. He said they suffered injuries ranging from gunshots, to injuries from being trampled, to lacerations from broken glass.
Payne says 11 victims are still hospitalized from their injuries.
Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts.
Megan, who was 22, was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.
The victims are: Lois L. Oglesby, 27, Saeed Saleh, 38, Derrick R. Fudge, 57, Logan M. Turner, 30, Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, Thomas J. McNichols, 25, Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, and Megan Betts.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.