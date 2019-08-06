Dayton officials to give update on mass shooting investigation

Flowers placed as memorials to victims killed in Dayton mass shooting (Source: WOIO/Victor Williams)
By Sarah Hager | August 6, 2019 at 2:47 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 2:52 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Dayton officials are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the investigation into the mass shooting that left nine people dead early Sunday morning.

The latest press conference comes a day after Dayton Police Chief Robert Biehl called the gunman’s ability to obtain the firearm he used and the large amount of ammunition he had on him, “fundamentally problematic.”

Officials said Monday they wouldn’t hold a press conference unless they had new information related to the shooting and their investigation.

The shooting happened in the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street at 1 a.m.

The suspect, Connor Betts, 24, of Dayton, wearing body armor opened fire with a .223 caliber rifle, according to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Biehl said the rifle held a 100 double-round drum magazine.

Betts was wearing a mask, bulletproof vest and ear protection, according to Biehl.

Biehl was also able to confirm that the shooter modified the firearm to have it function as a rifle, which he said he also found troubling.

“I’m not the expert in it but I can tell you it was modified in essence to function like a rifle — and to avoid any legal prohibitions,” he said.

The chief also said he can confirm at least 14 of the people injured, were injured by gunfire.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said 37 total patients were treated at local hospitals. He said they suffered injuries ranging from gunshots, to injuries from being trampled, to lacerations from broken glass.

Payne says 11 victims are still hospitalized from their injuries.

He says his fire and medic crews transported five people to the hospital, he says many were taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts.

Megan, who was 22, was the youngest victim; the oldest was 57.

The victims are: Lois L. Oglesby, 27, Saeed Saleh, 38, Derrick R. Fudge, 57, Logan M. Turner, 30, Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, Thomas J. McNichols, 25, Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, and Megan Betts.

Monday, Biehl says they’re not close to determining a motive for the shooting due to the amount of evidence officials still need to comb through.

He says right now, officials are not seeing any evidence that would point to race being a motive in the shooting.

